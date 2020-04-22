For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part three of an eight-part series.
Connor Wong
Senior Connor Wong will be remembered as one of the best swimmers in WHS history in a sparkling four-year varsity career cut short by the school closure this season. A three-time league champion in the 100 Butterfly and two time champion in the 200 IM, Wong was a dominant figure in the Redwood Empire and a yearly qualifier to the North Coast Section meet. Last year he reached the pinnacle of high school swimming, competing at the prestigious CIF State Championships.
Ava Smith
Graduating senior Ava Smith enjoyed a stellar, four-year career on Windsor High School cross country and swim teams, making big contributions to both programs. A consistent runner on the cross country circuit, she helped the Lady Jaguars to back-to-back North Bay League Redwood Division titles. Smith was equally good in the pool, where she was a productive scorer in both individual and relay events.
