For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all have one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Jacob Thrall
Graduating senior Jacob Thrall was the quintessential high school football player in four stellar years in the WHS program, an athlete that was known for his toughness, talent and leadership. A two-year varsity starter on both the offensive and defensive line, Thrall was a team captain and all league lineman on both sides of the ball while being selected to play on the 2019-20 all YSL football team his senior year. His prowess was not confined to the gridiron, earning scholastic honors in the classroom each year. He’ll move on to study Kinesiology at Boise State University this fall.
Taylor Brogden
Senior Taylor Brogden will be remembered for her great years in front of the net in a stellar, multi-year soccer career at Windsor High School, helping the Lady Jaguars contend with the top programs in the North Bay League. Brogden was as stingy as they come, with her tenacious play keeping her teams in contention, leading to frequent wins and yearly trips to North Coast Section playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.