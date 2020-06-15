For the last several weeks, we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all have one thing in common: they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Jaden Ruybalid
Graduating senior Jaden Ruybalid will be remembered as a key member of the Jaguars’ varsity basketball team in a stellar hoops career at Windsor, making huge contributions on both ends of the court. A consistent scorer and ball handler, Ruybalid was a mainstay in the Jag’s backcourt. His greatest value may have come on the defensive end, where he was a lock-down defender and never afraid to draw a charge.
Andrea Meza
Windsor senior Andrea Meza logged a distinguished high school career on the basketball court, enjoying a pair of varsity seasons in the backcourt. During her tenure, Meza was a model of consistency and the quintessential team player, making her way into the starting line-up with hard work and perseverance. She looked to pass first, always encouraging teammates to excel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.