For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in these issues all have one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Landen Estrela
Senior Landen Estrela will be remembered as one of the best all around football players in the WHS program in three standout seasons for the Jaguars. A dangerous wide receiver, Estrela was second on the team in receptions and receiving touchdowns last season. He was also a ball-hawking defensive back, finishing among the team leaders in interceptions. Along the way, Estrela garnered all league recognition and helped the Jaguars to a pair of NCS playoff berths.
Sophia Romero
Graduating senior Sophia Romero turned in a distinguished multi-year varsity career on the Windsor High School basketball team, making big contributions each season. Romero was a force to be reckoned with in the paint, using size and athleticism as a strong scorer and rebounder. She was equally good on the opposite end of the court, proving to be a solid defender.
