For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming articles all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Lorenzo Leon
Senior Lorenzo Leon will be remembered as one of the top athletes of his graduating class, enjoying an outstanding multi-year career in football and wrestling. A bruising running back and linebacker on the gridiron, Leon amassed 2,132 career yards rushing and was one of the team’s best tacklers. He was nearly as good on the wrestling mat, where he was a North Coast Section qualifier.
Jayda Pignataro
Graduating senior Jayda Pignataro was athleticism personified in a distinguished sports career at Windsor, excelling in both cross country and track. On the cross country trails, Pignataro established herself among the league’s best runners, scoring valuable points to help the Jags win back-to-back NBL Redwood Division titles. She was just as good on the track as a middle distance runner in the spring, competing at the NCS Redwood Empire Qualifier meet.
