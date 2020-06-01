For the last several weeks we’ve been featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected all have one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with talent, dedication and sportsmanship.
Scout Gugel
Senior Scout Gugel enjoyed a successful four-year athletic career on the Windsor High School lacrosse team, establishing himself as the Jaguar’s top scorer. A dedicated player, he honed his skills by playing club ball in the off-season, bringing that same work ethic and commitment to the Jags in the spring. In the starting attack position, Gugel was a threat every time he touched the ball and was named the team’s Most Valuable Offensive Player as a junior. He plans to study business at Sonoma State University this fall and hopes to play lacrosse at the next level.
Pauline Woodard
Graduating senior Pauline Woodard completed a distinguished multi-year high school sports career at Windsor, competing in volleyball and basketball. She was a feared right-side hitter/OPP on the volleyball court, helping the Jaguars reach the North Coast Section playoffs in each of her two varsity seasons. She had some of her best moments as a three-year varsity forward on the basketball team, utilizing her size and strength to excel in the paint.
