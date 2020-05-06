For the next few weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
The students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common: they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part five of an eight-part series.
Trent Silva
Senior Trent Silva joined an elite list as one of the best wrestlers in Windsor High School history in a tremendous, four-year varsity career. Along the way Silva won multiple league and North Coast Section titles, earning three straight trips to the prestigious California Interscholastic Federation Championships in Bakersfield. This year he became just the sixth wrestler in the program’s history to capture a sixth place state medal.
Elka Piotter
Graduating senior Elka Piotter distinguished herself among the top athletes of her class, enjoying huge success on Windsor lacrosse and golf teams. She had few peers inn a star-studded all league lacrosse career, leading her teams in scoring in each of her three varsity seasons before her senior campaign was cut short this year. She was also a standout on the golf team, rising to become one of the best scorers on the squad.
