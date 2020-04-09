For the next eight weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
It’s only fitting that in the first edition of the series we recognize three graduating athletes from the WHS softball team, who spent four varsity seasons as teammates before having their senior campaign cut short.
Averie Gehrett
Senior all league softballer Averie Gehrett was one of the most talented and consistent players on her team, as part of four all-league seasons for the Jaguars, excelling wherever she was asked to play. Known for her stellar glove-work in the outfield, she patrolled the open spaces with skill and grace. She was also a significant contributor on offense, where she was among the team leaders in runs scored each season.
Gracie Hernandez
Gracie Hernandez was one of her team’s best hitters and defenders in four standout seasons with the Jags, holding down the shortstop and second base positions as one of the best middle infielders in the Redwood Empire. A perennial all-leaguer, she was a .300 hitter and consistent run producer.
Kasandra Jaramillo
Kasandra Jaramillo rose to become one of the top high school catchers in the Redwood Empire in four softball campaigns, earning all-league status and the respect of her opponents. A tough and durable receiver behind the plate, Jaramillo possessed a strong arm and quick glove. Her best work may have come with a bat in her hands, hitting for both average and power.
