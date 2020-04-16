O’Mara, Larson tested mettle, endurance
For the next several weeks we’ll be featuring some of the top graduating senior athletes from Windsor High School, recalling their many highlights and accomplishments.
Although there are far too many athletes to list, the students selected in the coming issues all had one thing in common; they represented themselves and their school with tremendous talent, dedication and sportsmanship. This is part two of an eight-part series.
Erin O’Mara
Erin O’Mara was the epitome of determination and consistency in a stellar, four-year varsity run on cross country and track teams for the Jaguars, rising to become one of the top athletes on the squad. O’Mara spent her fall seasons as a key figure on the local trails, helping the Jags win a pair of North Bay League Redwood Division titles. In the spring she used her endurance to become one of the top 3,200-meter runners in the league and a perennial NCS qualifier.
Hunter Larson
Senior Hunter Larson was a product of hard work and talent in a star-studded four-year career on cross country and track teams at Windsor, establishing himself among the best to ever wear a Jaguar uniform. He was a mainstay on the cross country circuit, leading the Jags to two straight league titles while qualifying for the prestigious CIF State Championships. He was equally good on the high school track, where he was a top 1,600-and 3,200-meter specialist.
