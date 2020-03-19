The varsity baseball Jaguars managed one win in two outings before an imposed three week break in the spring schedule, soundly defeating the host Alameda Hornets, 9-1.
Windsor (2-2) followed up the victory with a final home date against Casa Grande on Friday, falling to the Gauchos, 1-0 in 10 innings.
As it turned out, Friday’s outing was among the last high school baseball games played in Sonoma County for the foreseeable future due to school closures and the imposed moratorium on all sports until at least April 3.
“This is one of the best teams I've had at WHS, and I'd like our seniors to get a chance to finish out the season,” Jags coach Dave Avila said. “Our six seniors are a great group of young men that are starting to find their legs as leaders of this ball club.”
Jags sting Hornets
Windsor resumed what has become a growing rivalry at Alameda on March 10, looking to avenge a 14-4 playoff loss to the Hornets in the North Coast Section quarterfinals last season.
The Jaguars sent Matt Kemper to the hill at Alameda, and the junior hurler responded with five plus innings of one-hit, one-run ball while fanning four before handing the ball to reliever FJ Freenor (1.2 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 4 Ks). The Jags pushed across two runs in the first and five more in the third to gain separation en route to a 9-1 victory.
Leading hitters were Nick Pariani (2 for 5, 1 run, 3 RBI), Gianni Domenichelli (2 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI), Caden Towery (1 for 3, 2B, 1 run, 2 RBI), Josh Delatorre (1 for 1, 1 run, 1 RBI), Kyle Stewart (1 for 1, 2B, 1 run, 1 RBI), Carson Ramocinski (1 for 2, 2 runs) and Trent Matthews (1 for 3, run).
The Jaguars played host to Casa Grande on Friday, a non-league game that was moved up a day following the cancellation of what was supposed to be Windsor’s first NBL game with Santa Rosa.
Junior ace Gary Hall (7 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 12 Ks) locked horns with Casa starter Evan Johnson in a great pitcher’s duel, a contest that would require 10 innings before being decided.
With Freenor (3 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 5 Ks) on in relief, the Gauchos scratched for an unearned run in the 10th inning to break a scoreless tie, hanging on for a 1-0 win.
“Hall threw his best game I've ever seen him throw, and I've coached him since he was 12,” Avila said later. “Our lack of execution was what bit our offense; unfortunately we weren't able to get bunts down or move runners over in key situations.”
Hitting safely for Windsor were Jo Jo Soltanizadeh (3 for 5), Ramocinski (2 for 4, 2B) and Matthews (1 for 5).
