Peak Performance Academy will be holding youth basketball clinics outside at Windsor Middle school each Saturday in October, giving local kids a chance to hone their skills while following all COVID-19 health guidelines.
All boys and girls are welcome.
The clinics will be split into three sessions from 9 a.m. until noon. Kids in fourth and fifth grades will take the court at from 9 to 10 a.m. followed by sixth graders from 10 to 11 a.m. The last session will include kids in seventh and eighth grades.
The clinics will be run by Windsor High School basketball coaches Paul Holland and Joe Passalacqua with a cost of $20 per session, or $80 for all five weeks if paid in advance. For more information or sign up forms please visit the organization’s website at: reachyourpeak247@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.