It seems like a whole different world since Windsor High School volleyball coach Rich Schwarz stepped down after 15 years in 2019, but after the announcement of Christen Hamilton as his successor, not even a pandemic and a four-month season postponement can quell the enthusiasm.
Born and raised in Sonoma County, Hamilton played nearly every volleyball position at Montgomery High School before going on to a distinguished career at Division 1 schools St. Peter’s College in New Jersey and the University of San Francisco.
After graduation, she returned to coach at her high school alma mater for seven seasons (2001-07), followed by a four-year coaching stint (2011-14) at Petaluma High School.
Hamilton moved to Windsor in 2010 and has been patiently awaiting an opportunity to coach the Jaguars.
“I jokingly always said that if the varsity volleyball job became available, I would love to coach in town,” she said. “I only had to wait 10 years for the opportunity.”
Hamilton’s first order of business will be to continue the success of a program that has risen to an elite level in the past decade under Schwarz.
“This program has a history of incredible administrative support, as well as parent, student and community support,” Hamilton noted. “These are hard working young women looking to make a difference in the world and eager to learn. What a testament to their parents in the Windsor community.”
Hamilton’s coaching philosophy will emphasize a strong work ethic and commitment, virtues that will foster character in her players.
“I believe in out-working the competition, whether that means in the classroom or on the court,” she said. “Hard work and being great teammates is where a program starts. From what I’ve seen so far, these ladies are a great example of that.”
As of this writing, the high school fall sports season had been pushed back to mid-December, with matches expected to start in early January.
Whatever the timeline, the first-year Windsor coach figures to have her team ready to roll when the Jags take the court.
“Volleyball is a sport where so many different types of athletes have the opportunity to contribute,” she said. “Work hard, play hard, be a good teammate and teach others to do the same. That’s how we will build on this great program.”
