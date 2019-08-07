Winning ride — The Town of Windsor and the city of Healdsburg joined forces with the city of Cotati to be recognized in the third race on the opening day of Wine Country Racing at the Sonoma County Fair, a one-mile on the dirt starter allowance race for 3-year-olds and up. The winner was Giant Mark, owned by Johnny Taboada , trained by Samual Calvario, and ridden by Catalino Martinez. The 7-year-old gelded son of Benchmark out of the Giant’s Causeway daughter Everything Good won easily, galloping home several lengths in front of second placed Candy’s Martini and third-placed Jason X L in a time of 1:38.17. Photos Heather Bailey 

