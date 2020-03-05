Jared Greninger has stepped down as head basketball coach at Windsor High School after two seasons, a decision that took many by surprise this week.
“It was an extremely difficult decision to make,” Greninger said. “I felt it was ultimately in the best interest of myself and my family, as well as for the boys, if I stepped away at this time.”
Greninger led the Jaguars to an overall record of 20-33 in his two-year tenure as varsity coach, including a competitive, 4-6 mark in the North Bay League Oak Division this winter in guiding the Jags to an NBL playoff berth.
“I felt privileged to have been the third coach in Windsor boys basketball’s rich history,” Greninger reflected. “I want to thank the parents of the young men I coached; their support really helped me make this a special experience for the boys.”
The search is now on for a replacement, with a decision by the school expected in the next two months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.