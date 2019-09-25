Jags push record to 4-1, enter bye week on a roll
Every winning football team develops a personality as the season progresses, with the ability and strength of its players dictating its identity.
The Jaguars have established theirs after posting four wins in their first five outings, utilizing physical play in the trenches, a suffocating defense and a bruising running game to dispatch opponents.
Windsor claimed its latest victim in a Friday, Sept. 20 visit to Montgomery, combining 270 yards on the ground with a swarming defensive effort in notching a 27-0 rout.
“We got off to a slow start but eventually we were able to open up our run game,” Windsor head coach Brad Stibi said. “Our defense played well by tightening up when we had to.”
The Jaguars will enjoy their lone bye in the schedule this Friday in preparation for the North Bay League Oak Division home opener on Friday, Oct. 4 against Analy.
Slow start, strong finish
Friday’s visit to Montgomery featured a slow offensive start, with the first quarter ending in a scoreless tie. The Jags cranked up their vaunted run game in the second period, with senior back Lorenzo Leon doing the bulk of the damage on the ground. Windsor broke through with a touchdown in the second period, adding a 42-yard field goal from kicker Otis Cain to grab a 10-0 halftime lead.
The Jags’ defensive unit continued to throttle the Vikings in the third quarter, as Cain nailed another booming, 45-yard field goal to make it 13-0 after three.
Windsor iced the contest with a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives en route to a 27-0 victory.
Quarterback Billy Boyle finished the night with five completions on 15 pass attempts for 74 yards and one touchdown while adding 15 yards on the ground. Leon continued to shine with 25 carries for 159 yards. Other top rushers were Jeremiah Pignataro (8-88 yards, TD), Landen Estrela (1-5 yards) and Joey Skinner (2-3 yards).
Nico Contreras led the receiving corps (2-49 yards, TD). Other leading pass catchers were Estrela (1-17 yards), Leon (1-6 yards) and Trent Matthews (1-2 yards).
Anchoring the Windsor defense were Pignataro (7 tackles, 2 assists), Lucas Fowler (7, 1, sack), Estrela (5, 1, INT), Julian Pell (5, 2), Nico Zamora (4, 2), Leon (3, 2), Christian Sanchez (4 tackles), Gianni Domenichelli (2, 2), Matthews (2, 1), Skinner (2 tackles), Jacob Thrall (2 tackles), Contreras (1 tackle) and Gabe Avilla (1 assist).
