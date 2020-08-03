The COVID-19 pandemic has had far reaching effects for high school student/athletes, coaches and administrators, and high school Boosters clubs have not been spared from the carnage.
Each year the Windsor High School Boosters donate thousands of dollars to benefit sports programs, funds used for new uniforms, transportation, etc. Additional funds for coaches’ stipends and other expenses are provided by the school district. Gate receipts from games are also a big source of income for athletic programs.
With the onset of the pandemic in March, the Boosters have taken a big hit with an inability to raise additional money.
Each year thousands of dollars are generated as a result of golf tournaments, crab feeds, auctions and other special events but have been shelved since the spring due to strict country health guidelines.
Sports programs have not been the only department to be affected, with Boosters’ money also used for many other school needs.
“Boosters’ funds are not solely for athletics but also for programs such as culinary and PSAT costs, etc.,” Windsor High School Athletic Director Jamie Williams noted. “Most of the costs of sustaining our sports are through district funds for things such as the cost of the pool, reconditioning football equipment, coaches’ stipends, medical personnel at football games and coach CPR/first aid certification.”
In recent years Jaguar’s teams have also benefited from the generous support of the community, most recently a new softball scoreboard donated and constructed by Gehrett & Zunino Builders.
Jags swag
Windsor High School has partnered with BSN Sports to offer a full line of “school sprit swag” through each of each sport’s seasons.
“Another huge item in the works is we’re working on branding our “W” so we can bring more school spirit and unity between all our programs and teams throughout the high school and district,” Williams said. “We are excited.”
With the uncertainty of what may lie ahead for high school sports, the WHS athletic department is working on the option of live streaming all games for families and fans, whether or not they are allowed to attend games in person.
