High school boys basketball
The varsity basketball Jaguars hit a road bump in North Bay League basketball action, dropping recent games to Piner and Santa Rosa.
The result pushed Windsor’s league record to 2-4 and 8-14 on the season.
The Jags will try to right the ship when this week with scheduled home and away games against Montgomery (Jan. 29) and at Analy (Jan. 31). The Jaguars will host Cardinal Newman on Senior Night on Wednesday, Feb. 5. Start times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Jags drop a pair
The Jaguars sabotaged a strong three quarters of basketball in their Jan. 22 home tilt with Piner, tossing in a bad fourth period that sealed their fate. Windsor battled to a 26-25 edge at the half and took a 38-34 advantage after three, but were swamped, 24-13 in the final quarter as the Prospectors escaped with a 58-51 victory.
“The boys really played well in this one, unfortunately it got away from us at the end,” Jags coach Jared Greninger said. “We executed our game plan early on and did a good job at limiting their scoring threats.”
Top point scorers for the Jags were Billy Boyle (11), Dante Mendoza (10) and Tyler McBratney (10).
Windsor spotted host Santa Rosa a 44-29 third quarter lead two nights later, but a furious 23-14 fourth quarter rally would fall short as the Panthers hung on for a 58-52 win.
“We came out flat and couldn't get any momentum going until the final minutes of the game,” Greninger noted. “We closed it to within four points late but Santa Rosa did a good job of making their free throws down the stretch.”
Christian Jernigan and Jaden Ruybalid paced the offensive attack with 18 and 16 points respectively.
