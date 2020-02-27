The varsity baseball Jaguars logged a solid outing in their preseason opener at highly ranked Tamalpais on Saturday, falling to the Red-Tailed Hawks, 2-0.
Windsor faced some of the best pitching in the area, but passed the litmus test in a well-played spring debut.
“Knowing that Tamalpais had some extra special arms on their pitching staff, we knew we had a tough task ahead of us going into Saturday's game,” Jags coach Dave Avila said. “And as advertised, they did.”
The game was a rematch of last season’s North Coast Section playoff game, when the Jags used outstanding pitching to shock the Hawks, 6-0. Tamalpais would return the favor in this contest, using a pair of college bound hurlers to emerge with the win.
The Jaguars held their own, managing four hits off of hard-throwing Tam starter Jake Buxton and another pair off of reliever Tucker Bougie, but could not produce the big two-out hit.
Windsor benefited from some great pitching of its own, with the Hawks getting just four hits off of pitchers Gary Hall (3.1 IP, 3 hits, 2 ERs, 2 BBs, 5 Ks) and reliever Matt Kemper (2.2 IP, 1 hit, 0 runs, 1 BB, 3 Ks).
Tam made the most of their one opportunity, executing a perfect hit-and-run to score a pair of fourth-inning runs. The Jaguars mounted rallies in the fifth and seventh innings but could not capitalize en route to a 2-0 Tamalpais win.
“All in all it was a well-played high school baseball game that had an NCS feel to it already,” Avila noted. “I told the boys, if we can play with that type of focus, fight and determination all the time, we will win a lot of games this year.”
Leading hitters for the Jaguars included Trent Matthews (2 for 4), Carson Ramocinski (1 for 4), Joseph Soltanizadeh (1 for 4), Kyle Stewart (1 for 1) and Gianni Domenichelli (1 for 1).
Correction
Senior Adam Bautista was mistakenly left off the varsity baseball roster in last week’s season preview in the Times. We apologize for the omission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.