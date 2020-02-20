Windsor to host No. 10 Casa Grande in Feb. 19 opener
The Jaguars received a just reward for an outstanding North Bay League boys soccer campaign this week, landing the No. 7 seed in the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff tournament.
Windsor (11-5-4) will open the NCS tourney at home on Wednesday, Feb. 19 in a 7 p.m. clash against No. 10 Casa Grande, with the winner slated to face the survivor of No. 2 Redwood versus No. 15 Arroyo on Saturday, Feb. 22 (time and location TBD).
The Jags played the Gauchos to a scoreless tie in a pre-league outing on Dec. 9, but are a much better team heading into the postseason.
“We feel ready, we’re playing our best soccer right now and are very excited about playing this game in front of our fans,” Jags coach Gerardo Perez said. “We feel we have a team to compete against the best teams and this will be a big test.”
Windsor closed out the NBL Oak Division schedule last week, following up a 1-1 tie with Rancho Cotate with a 4-0 win over Healdsburg to finish league with a third-place mark of 5-3-1.
The Feb. 12 meeting with Rancho was a battle from the start, with the Jaguars clawing back from an early 1-0 deficit with a goal from Antonio Carranza to forge a 1-1 deadlock at the break. Both defenses dug in for an intensely played second half en route to a 1-1 tie. The goal was Carranza’s 16th of the season.
The Jags played host to Healdsburg on Friday, jumping on top with a free kick from Marius Bossard to take a 1-0 halftime lead. Windsor gained separation in a well-played second half, getting insurance goals from Kai Sperbeck (assist from Diego Miranda), Oscar Palmerin (assist from Dayron Garcia) and Miranda to secure a 4-0 victory.
Ladies wrap up season
The Lady Jaguars put the final touches on the 2019-20 campaign, gaining an even split in road and home matches with Cardinal Newman and Analy.
Windsor opened the action with a tough 2-1 loss at league champion Cardinal Newman on Feb. 11, but finished up on a strong note two nights later with a 3-0 win over visiting Analy.
The girls ended a competitive season with a final league record of 3-7-2 and 6-11-3 overall.
