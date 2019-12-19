Windsor pushes record to 3-5 with win over San Marin
It was a mixed bag at the 52nd annual Rose City Basketball Tournament host by Cardinal Newman on Dec. 12-14, as the Jaguars managed one win in three outings.
Windsor (3-5) was a bit unlucky in the first two tournament games, dropping decisions to Rancho Cotate (64-56, OT) and Maria Carrillo (54-48). The Jags salvaged a win in Saturday’s get-away game, slipping past San Marin, 43-40.
The win over the Mustangs in the seventh place game was just what the doctor ordered.
“By Saturday we understood that we couldn't control what happened the previous two days,” WHS coach Jared Greninger said. “So we set out to win at least one. We played San Marin in last year’s tournament and they got the best of us, so it was nice to get them this year and come out with a win.”
The Jaguars will resume preseason play this Friday, Dec. 20 when they host Vintage in a 7 p.m. varsity tip-off.
Jags battle tourney foes
Things started well enough for the Jags in the Dec. 12 Rose City opener against Rancho Cotate, racing to a 36-20 halftime lead. The Cougars climbed back into it with a 20-4 third quarter surge to knot the contest at 40-all after three. The game would need an extra period before being decided as Rancho pulled away in overtime to win, 64-56. Jaden Ruybalid led the way for the Jags with 14 points.
“This was a tough loss for us, we got out to an early lead but then struggled against their press as they came roaring back,” Greninger noted. “This was the (also) the first game we played without our center (Christian Jernigan).”
Jernigan was sidelined by the flu, but is expected to return this week.
The Jaguars faced Maria Carrillo in Friday’s game two, digging out of a 32-15 hole in the second quarter to trail by just seven at the half. Windsor took a 41-40 lead in the third quarter but may have run out of gas in the fourth as the Pumas regrouped for a 54-48 victory. Leading scorers were Tyler McBratney (17 points) and Dante Mendoza (15 points).
The Jaguars got a much needed win in Saturday’s seventh place clash with San Marin, eking out a 43-40 victory.
