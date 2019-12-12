Windsor will play in Rose City Tournament this weekend
The varsity basketball Jaguars are off to a solid, 2-2 start on the preseason circuit, thanks in large part to a strong showing at the recent McKinleyville Tournament.
Windsor will continue tourney play on Dec. 10 (after press time) at American Canyon, before taking the court in the annual Rose City Tournament hosted by Cardinal Newman on Dec. 12-14. The Jags open the tourney on Dec. 12 in a 6:30 p.m. tip-off with Rancho Cotate.
Strong showing
The Jaguars opened the McKinleyville Tournament with a battle against a strong Arcata squad on Dec. 5, falling to the Tigers in a close one, 73-64. Top scorers for the Jags were Christian Jernigan (17), Tyler McBratney (15), Billy Boyle ((12) and Jaden Ruybalid (11).
“Despite the loss, this was a great game for us and our development,” WHS coach Jared Greninger said. “Arcata was a very well balanced team and forced us to play our best. This game gave us some positive momentum for the rest of the weekend.”
The Jaguars met host McKinleyville in the consolation bracket on Dec. 6, emerging from a tight contest to pull out a hard-fought 73-71 victory. Leading scorers were Jernigan (24), McBratney (13) and Dante Mendoza (13).
The win set up a clash with Casa Grande for the consolation championship on Dec. 7, as the Jags led most of the way to post a 64-57 victory. Jernigan earned all-tourney honors with a team-high 24 points. Other top scorers were McBratney (14), Boyle (13) and Mendoza (10).
“Although we did not pull away until late in the game, we felt in control for the majority of the contest,” Greninger noted. “It’s important for us to carry this momentum into our game with American Canyon and in the Rose City tourney.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.