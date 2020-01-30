Lady Jags to host Goddess of the Vine tourney on Feb. 1
Windsor High School wrestlers continued their season progression in a pair of recent meets, beginning with a North Bay League dual meet with Maria Carrillo on Jan. 22.
Although the Jaguars were forced to forfeit several weight classes due to injury and illness, they gave the Pumas all they could handle before falling, 51-28.
Scoring individual mat victories for Windsor were 115-pound Jon Fredrickson (by fall), 140-pound Kaeden Timmons (by fall) and 172-pound Trent Silva (by fall).
On Saturday, Jan. 25, the Jaguars sent a small contingent to the 22nd annual Puma Classic Tournament at Maria Carrillo, a high level meet that included 37 teams from all over Northern California. Ukiah emerged as the winner in team competition, followed by top five squads from Castro Valley, Foothill, Freedom and Fortuna. The Jags finished with the third best team score (78.5) among local teams with a 13th place overall placement.
Leading the way for the Jaguars were first-place winners; 113 pound Jon Fredrickson, 160-pound Trent Silva. In addition, Domink Mertens took home a sixth place medal in the 113-pound weight class. Silva was named the outstanding lightweight wrestler of the tournament.
Goddess of the Vine on tap
The Lady Jaguars will welcome more than 50 teams and some 300 participating female athletes when they host the annual Goddess of the Vine Girls Wrestling Tournament this Saturday, Feb. 1. The action starts at 9 a.m. and runs all day.
The ladies traveled to Ukiah for a dual meet on Jan. 25, facing some of the top girls teams in the region.
Windsor went 3-1 on the day, defeating Fort Bragg (48-36), Willits (48-24) and Ukiah (42-33) before losing to Eureka (48-30). The strong showing improved the Jag’s record to 7-1 overall in dual meets this season.
