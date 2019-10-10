Windsor moves to 5-1; showdown with Rancho Cotate on Friday
The Jaguars staged a football Homecoming party on Friday with everyone invited, combining an opportunistic offensive attack with a big-play defensive effort in a 47-8 rout over Analy.
The victory, Windsor’s third straight and fifth in six season outings, came in the North Bay League Oak Division opener before a raucous home crowd at Kirkpatrick Stadium.
“It was a total team effort,” Jag’s head coach Brad Stibi said. “I was glad to see everyone contributed.”
The Jaguars (1-0, 5-1) won’t spend much time reading their newspaper clippings this week as they prepare for the next challenge – a Friday, Oct. 11 home clash with perennial power Rancho Cotate.
The Cougars (0-1, 3-3) are much better than their .500 record, coming off a hard fought 24-14 loss to Cardinal Newman on Oct. 4.
“Preparation is key this week in stopping Rancho,” Stibi noted. “I expect a high energy game.”
Defense stuns Tigers
Friday’s Homecoming clash with Analy featured a slow start for Windsor, grabbing a 7-0 first-quarter lead on an 80-yard scoring strike from quarterback Billy Boyle to big-play receiver Nico Contreras.
The Jaguars’ defense took over in the second quarter, as linebacker Lorenzo Leon picked off a pass at the Analy 15 to set up a short touchdown pass from Boyle to Contreras to make it 14-0.
Windsor’s E.Z. Woodard joined the party moments later when he received an Analy punt and took it 70 yards to the house for a 21-0 cushion.
The bottom fell out for the Tigers later in the period when another interception by Contreras had the Jags smelling blood at midfield. Boyle followed with a 33-yard scoring pass to Trent Matthews. Moment’s later, Leon picked off an Analy pass and returned it 20 yards for a score. Yet another pick by Jag’s defender Grant Huls put the ball at the Analy one, and Leon dove over the goal line to make it 40-0. Joey Skinner put the final touches on a second-quarter explosion with a 35-yard pick-six as Windsor led 47-0 at the break.
With a running clock throughout the second half, the Jaguars leaned on their running game while emptying their bench.
The Tigers avoided the shutout late in the fourth quarter when back-up quarterback Jake Acosta hit receiver Kolby Elledge on a three-yard touchdown pass as Windsor cruised to a 47-8 victory.
Boyle finished with seven completions on nine pass attempts for 161 yards and three touchdowns. Other offensive standouts were Leon (7-27 yards rushing, TD), Contreras (4-109 yards receiving, 2 TDs), Matthews (1-43 yards receiving, TD) and Woodard (70-yard punt return, TD).
Leading defenders included Leon (3 tackles, 1 assist, 2 INTs, TD), Skinner (3, 1, INT, TD), Oscar Mayorga (4, 2, sack), Jeremiah Pignataro (4, 2,), Contreras (3, 2, INT), Huls (tackle, INT, TD), Nico Zamora (3, 1), Julian Pell (2, 1, 2 sacks), Gianni Domenichelli (5 tackles), Kaleb Torres (2 tackles, sack), Jimmy Garcia (2 tackles, sack) and Lucas Fowler (1 tackle, fumble recovery).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.