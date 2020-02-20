Boys basketball
The varsity basketball Jaguars may have lost the battle in the North Bay League Tournament Oak Division playoff opener on Feb. 12, but there were no long faces as the team wrapped up a solid winter campaign.
The Jags (10-16) had achieved one of its season goals by reaching the NBL tourney, playing competitive basketball in nearly every outing in what amounted to a successful season.
“Despite our overall record, we had a very productive season,” Jags coach Jared Greninger reflected. “We had a very difficult strength of schedule, higher than most Sonoma County teams, but that ultimately prepared us for our difficult league schedule.”
The Jaguars battled key injuries and illnesses throughout the preseason and gave league foes all they wanted, highlighted by a 57-55 upset win over Cardinal Newman on Feb. 5.
“We played some our best basketball against local league favorites,” Greninger noted. “We were disappointed to not qualify for NCS playoffs, but we did accomplish several other team goals including beating Cardinal Newman, finishing in the top four in league and making the NBL playoffs.”
Jags fall to Prospectors
The No. 4 Jags logged three strong quarters of hoops in their Feb. 12 visit to No. 1 Piner in the NBL playoff opener, but a 12-3 second quarter run by the Prospectors would sabotage their efforts. Windsor trailed 27-17 at the half and played Piner on even terms in the final two periods, but would ultimately fall, 55-47.
“We played the league champs tougher than any other team in league,” Greninger said, praising the defensive work of junior guard Will Coolidge. “That gives us something to build on moving forward into next year.”
Pacing the Windsor offense were Christian Jernigan (14 points), Billy Boyle (8 points), Dante Mendoza (9 points) and Tyler McBratney (8 points).
Team notes
The Jaguars will be running off-season strength training and open gyms from mid March through the end of May. Summer basketball begins on June 2. Windsor will also be hosting a freshman tournament on June 12-14, and the annual varsity tourney will be held on July 10-12. Any incoming freshman interested in playing for WHS can contact coach Jared Greninger. Schedule and contact information is available at windsorbasketball.weebly.com
