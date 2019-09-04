Windsor moves to 2-0; hosts Livermore on Friday
The varsity football Jaguars pushed their record to 2-0 in a memorable trip to Humboldt County on Friday, slipping past the Eureka Loggers in a 17-14 victory.
The win gives Windsor a head of steam heading into the home opener this Friday, Sept. 6 on their newly renovated field at Kirkpatrick Stadium, playing host to unbeaten Livermore.
The Cowboys (2-0) are coming off a 30-6 rout over Kennedy of Fremont and figure to pose a formidable threat to the Jags’ perfect record.
“Livermore will be a big test for us coming off two big wins,” Jag’s head coach Brad Stibi predicted. “But this is our first home game so we’ll be ready.”
Jags take down Loggers
A four-hour bus ride through the redwoods is never easy for visiting teams, but Windsor’s Aug. 30 trip to Eureka proved to be a successful one.
The game was a battle in the trenches, as both defenses dug in to stop would-be scoring drives. The Jaguars were particularly stingy in the shadow of their own goal post, twice forcing Logger turnovers, including a fumble recovery and interception by senior Landen Estrela to preserve the victory.
“Overall we played well but still had too many penalties and turnovers,” Stibi noted, citing outstanding defensive play from Oscar Mayorga, Julian Pell, Nico Zamora and Estrela.
Windsor senior quarterback Billy Boyle turned in solid outing, completing 10 of 18 passes for 218 yards and a pair of touchdowns to receivers Nico Contreras and Estrela. Leading rushers were Lorenzo Leon (21-91 yards) and Jeremiah Pignataro (3-9 yards). Top pass catchers were Contreras (1-134 yards, TD), Estrela (6-36 yards, TD), Trent Matthews (3-32 yards) and Leon (6-33 yards). Senior kicker Otis Cain made nailed a 25-yard field goal and made good on both point after touchdown boots.
Leading tacklers included Mayorga (11 tackles, 2 assists, 3 sacks), Leon (7, 3), Zamora (6, 2), Gianni Domenichelli (5, 2), Pignataro (5, 2), Christian Sanchez (4 tackles), Estrela (3, 1, FR, INT), Jacob Thrall (3, 2) and Zak Keith (3 tackles).
