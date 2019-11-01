Windsor’s home finale versus Maria Carrillo moved to Nov. 8
Playoff hopes are alive and well for the Jaguars entering the final week of the North Bay League Oak Division football campaign, thanks in large part to a critical, 21-14 win at Ukiah on Friday.
The win snapped a two-game losing skid and evened Windsor’s league record at 2-1 and 6-3 overall.
“A win is a win but overall it was a poor team effort,” head coach Brad Stibi said. “We shouldn’t be playing like this late in the season. We must play more as a team this week against Carrillo, it’s a must-win game for us to get into the playoffs.”
With most NBL contests postponed due to poor air quality as a result of the Kincade fire, Windsor’s Oct. 25 visit to Ukiah held huge playoff implications for both teams.
The Jags’ hard-fought victory may not have been their best overall performance, but it does keep them squarely in the hunt for a North Coast Section Division 3 postseason berth, which has been pushed back to start on Nov. 15. With wide-scale evacuations in place at the time of this writing, Windsor’s scheduled home finale versus Maria Carrillo had been moved to Friday, Nov. 8 (7 p.m.).
Jags slip past Wildcats
Windsor did just enough to notch a victory in Friday’s visit to Ukiah, jumping out to a 14-0 halftime lead on a pair of touchdown passes from quarterback Billy Boyle to standout receiver Nico Contreras.
The Wildcats rallied for two touchdowns after intermission, but Boyle’s third scoring strike to Contreras would ultimately be the difference in a 21-14 victory.
The Windsor defense turned in a solid effort in a bend but don’t break performance, led by 10 tackles from Jeremiah Pignataro. Other top defenders included Gianni Domenichelli (8 tackles) and Lucas Fowler (6 tackles, sack). Joey Skinner and Nico Zamora each hauled in an interception for the Jaguars.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.