Windsor erupts for 12 hits; evens record at 1-1
The varsity baseball Jaguars overcame five fielding errors and threatening skies with a ferocious hitting attack in a March 6 visit to Rancho Cotate, pounding out 12 hits for a dozen runs en route to a 12-6 victory.
The win evened Windsor’s record at 1-1.
Friday’s win over the Cougars featured a wacky first inning, as the teams combined for 10 runs on four hits and a whopping six errors in a 5-5 ballgame.
“Our pitching and defense are our strengths, and after a wild first inning we got back to what we do best,” Jags coach Dave Avila said. “Our at-bats were pretty competitive up and down the lineup.”
The Jaguars will be back on the diamond on March 10 (after press time) in a pre-league clash at Alameda, before returning home on Friday, March 13 for the North Bay League opener against visiting Santa Rosa (4 p.m.). Windsor will host Casa Grande in a non-league contest on Saturday, March 14 at 3 p.m.
“Alameda knocked us out of the NCS playoffs last year,” Avila noted. “Playing Santa Rosa in our first league game and another powerhouse, Casa Grande on Saturday, will say a lot about where we are early in the season.”
Jags win donnybrook
Anyone showing up late to Friday’s road tilt at Rancho Cotate missed a wild first inning, and perhaps one that both teams would just as well forget.
The Jaguars plated five runs on three errors in the frame, but the Cougars quickly returned the favor to knot the contest in the bottom of the stanza.
“When I looked up and saw 5-2-3 on the scoreboard on both team’s lines, I thought we had set the game of baseball back 50 years,” Avila joked. “The positive thing was how we responded after that.”
Jags’ starting pitcher Gary Hall (4 IP, 4 hits, 1 ER, 7 Ks) settled in nicely following the first, benefiting from a potent Windsor offense that pushed across seven unanswered runs in the next three frames to grab a 12-5 lead. Pitchers Matt Kemper (2 IP, 2 hits, 1 run, 5 Ks) and Josh Henderson (1 IP, 0 hits, 0 runs, 1 K) closed it out in a pair of solid relief outings as Windsor powered to a 12-6 win.
Swinging hot bats for the Jags were Trent Matthews (3 for 5, run, 3 RBI), Hall (2 for 4, 2B, 3 runs), Nick Pariani (2 for 5, run, 3 RBI), Caden Towery (2 for 4, run, RBI), Jo Jo Soltanizadeh (1 for 5, run), Kyle Stewart (1 for 1) and Josh Delatorre (1 for 4, 2 runs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.