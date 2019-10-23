Windsor visits Ukiah on Friday in key match-up
Moral victories are seldom satisfying for high school football teams, especially for a prideful squad with playoff aspirations.
Windsor’s Oct. 18 visit to perennial juggernaut Cardinal Newman may have been the exception, as the Jaguars battled tooth and nail before finally succumbing to the Cardinals, 36-19.
“We played well in the first half but couldn’t get the job done,” Jags head coach Brad Stibi said. “Too many mental mistakes, which you can’t have against a good team. Hopefully, we’ll get another chance to play them.”
The Jaguars (1-2, 5-3) will now turn their attention to the next challenge – a critical, Friday, Oct. 25 trip to Ukiah. The Wildcats (2-1, 4-4) are fresh off a 51-21 rout over Analy in their last game and represent a formidable foe for Windsor in a must win contest.
“I expect the game to be physical, with both teams playing for the playoffs,” Stibi noted.
Jags battle Cardinals
Newman took charge early, connecting on a long scoring strike to grab a 7-0 lead. The Cardinals added a pair of field goals in the second quarter to take a 16-0 halftime lead. Down 23-0 in the third, the Jaguars refused to pack it in, as quarterback Billy Boyle directed a drive resulting in a one-yard touchdown dive from Jeremiah Pignataro to make it 23-7. Newman led 30-7 after three.
The Jaguars showed their heart in the final period, with Boyle connecting on scoring passes to receivers Landen Estrela and Jake Sievers as Newman held on for a 36-19 victory.
“Estrela played well and rallied the offense for a couple of big second-half plays,” Stibi noted. “Oscar Mayorga and Julian Pell each had a sack and played tough on the defensive side.”
