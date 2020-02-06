The Windsor High School boys soccer team is making a final push to extend their season, eyeing a coveted return to the North Coast Section playoffs.
The Jaguars (3-2-1, 9-4-3) will play out the string of North Bay League Oak Division matches on the road this week, finishing up at first place Montgomery (Feb. 4, after press time) and at Elsie Allen (Feb. 6, 6 p.m.).
“We need to close out the season in good fashion in hope to host a playoff game this year,” Jags coach Gerardo Perez said.
Windsor is coming off a strong week on the NBL pitch, starting the stretch with a Jan. 28 visit to Healdsburg.
Windsor took a 1-0 lead into halftime before opening the floodgates with three insurance goals after the break en route to a 4-0 win. Goal scorers for the Jags included Alex Rosales, Marius Bossard, Dayron Garcia and Alexis Ayon.
“The team looked great and moved the ball around very well,” Perez noted. “Our goalkeeper, Manuel Amador, as well as all of our defenders had a great game.”
The Jags paid Santa Rosa a visit two nights later. “It was the Dayron Garcia show,” Perez said. “Dayron keeps on showing his great ball skills and vision of the game.”
The Jags got goals from Antonio Carranza, Kai Sperbeck and Bossard in a 3-1 victory.
Ladies set to wrap up season
The Lady Jaguars (1-5-1, 4-9-2) are also in the final stretch of league play this week with remaining games at Sonoma Academy (Feb. 4), home versus Montgomery (Feb. 6, 6 p.m.) and at Cardinal Newman (Feb. 11, time TBA).
Windsor has had a frustrating set of matches of late, with their latest stretch ending in close losses to Ukiah (2-1) and Maria Carrillo (1-0).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.