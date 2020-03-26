A successful winter sports campaign was validated for 31 Windsor High School athletes, garnering all North Bay League recognition in basketball, soccer and wrestling as voted on by coaches.
Girls wrestling
The Lady Jaguars had the most all league representation of all winter teams, landing 11 athletes on the all NBL squad. Garnering first team honors are 106-pound state qualifier Carmen Perez, 116-pound Arianna Dixon, 143-pound Ellery Charleton and 150-pound Savannah Burger. Second team selectees are 111-pound Leah Cobos, 131-pound Maxine De Mars, 160-pound state qualifier Jolette Torres, 170-pound Destinee Groves, 189-pound Maribel Apineru and 235-pound Rebekkah Westmoreland. In addition, 126-pound Abby Garcia was named to the honorable mention squad.
Boys wrestling
Senior 172-pound state medalist Trent Silva was named the NBL Wrestler of the Year. Also earning first team NBL honors is 106-pound junior state qualifier Jon Fredrickson. Second team selectees are 113-pound sophomore Dominic Mertens and 138-pound freshman Kaeden Timmins.
Girls basketball
Heading the list of all leaguers in girls basketball in the NBL Oak Division was sophomore forward Meredith Gilbertson, while sophomore guard Grace Boyle landed on the NBL honorable mention squad.
Boys basketball
Senior center Christian Jernigan led the Windsor boys’ contingent, garnering NBL Oak Division first team honors in addition to Defensive Player of the Year. Landing on the second team was senior guard Jaden Ruybalid. Senior guard Billy Boyle was named to the honorable mention squad.
Girls soccer
Earning first team NBL Oak Division honors for girls soccer are junior Bailey Campanella and junior Emily Moberly. Second team selections are junior Olivia Holdenreid and freshman Jadyn Holdenreid. Sophomore Olivia Hohnstein was named to the honorable mention squad.
Boys soccer
The WHS boys soccer team had several all NBL Oak Division selectees, including first teamers: senior Antonio Carranza, sophomore Alex Barragan and sophomore Gerardo Rosas. Earning second team honors are senior Manuel Amador, junior Alexis Axon and freshman Adrian Lopez.
