Boys basketball
The varsity basketball Jaguars will likely decide their postseason in the final stretch of North Bay League Oak Division play this week, as they battle for a top-four spot in the league standings.
At press time Windsor (3-5, 9-15) was preparing to close out the regular season schedule with NBL home and away games against Cardinal Newman (Feb. 5) and Piner (Feb. 7), with at least one win likely needed to land a top-four spot in next week’s NBL Tournament.
The Jaguars opened their latest stretch in a Jan. 29 home tilt with Montgomery, spotting the Vikings a 26-21 halftime lead. The Jaguars stayed within striking distance throughout the second half but would eventually fall, 50-38. Center Christian Jernigan led the attack with 11 points.
“We struggled to get going on offense,” Jags coach Jared Greninger said. “Montgomery did a great job at overplaying our main scoring threat (Jernigan) in the middle and we were unable to capitalize on the shots they gave us.”
The Jags were back in the win column two nights later at Analy, gaining brief separation with a 15-9 second-quarter run for a 21-13 halftime lead. Windsor extended the advantage to 10 points after three, but the Tigers clawed back with a fourth-quarter rally. Windsor would do just enough to pull out a hard-fought 36-34 victory. Senior guard Billy Boyle led the way with a team-high 14 points.
“This game turned into a much surprising defensive battle from the tip,” Greninger noted. “We were executing our offense early in the game but could not convert to points. We were able to limit the damage down the stretch and hang on for a big league win.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.