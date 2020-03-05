The Windsor High School swimming program has been among the best in the Redwood Empire for the better part of two decades, with their success validated by a bevy of league titles and a yearly procession of individual North Coast Section qualifiers.
That trend should continue unabated this spring, as the Jaguars battle for superiority in the tough North Bay League Oak Division.
Led by returning coach Kelli Wong, the Jags feature a total of 44 varsity and JV swimmers, including some of the top athletes in the section bent on achieving both individual and team success.
“This year's team is looking strong in character, skill and speed,” Wong reported. “It's a great group of athletes who put academics and the team first. They are a pleasure to coach.”
The list of returning athletes starts with senior Connor Wong, a three-time league champion in the 100 Butterfly and two time champion in the 200 IM. Wong has his sights set on shattering some long-standing individual WHS records and making a return trip to the NCS and CIF State meets. The boys varsity squad will carry a total of 14 athletes, the largest team in several years. Other senior standouts are Sam Ampuero, Emilio Barajas, Andrew Garcia, Rory Kluesener and Garrett Reade.
The varsity girls team features a good mix of returning veterans and talented newcomers, including seniors Carlie Hayton, Zoe Linowski, Gianna Lowery, Emma McMasters, Mackenzie Norton, Sophia Romero, Ava Smith, Riley West and Kendal Zootis. Up and coming swimmers are sophomores Maddie West, Aurora Canzoner and Marie Rosetti, the latter pair honing their skills with the Santa Rosa Neptunes.
“Our large number of returning swimmers will be able to refine and show off their skills, along with supporting and teaching their new teammates,” Kelli Wong said. “We have many new members who are learning the ropes, persevering and bringing a great attitude.”
Veteran swim coach Bob Gregg returns to assist coaches Kelli and Terry Wong, forming an experienced and formidable staff.
“Bob is working closely with swimmers on improving technique and skill,” Kelli Wong noted. "The addition of Bob to the team has added a level of skill and knowledge. He’s also a welcome addition for his expertise and humor."
