High school boys basketball
The Windsor Jaguars will open the 2019-20 high school basketball schedule this month with renewed hope and excitement, in what should be a much improved winter campaign.
Under returning head coach Jared Greninger, the Jags compiled an overall record of 10-16 a year ago, a season that included a 1-9 mark in the tough North Bay League Oak Division.
Windsor figures to be much improved this year as it returns seven players to the varsity fold, including some of the top athletes in the Redwood Empire.
“We have a talented group of seniors that will have a large portion of the playing time,” Greninger noted of his 14-man roster. “The key will be in keeping our starters fresh. We need to be mindful of not getting burned out by January.”
Heading the list of varsity returnees is senior center Christian Jernigan, an all-league honorable mention selection a year ago. With another year of growth and seasoning under his belt, the sky may be the limit for the 6-foot, 7-inch veteran this season.
“Jernigan is arguably the biggest and most talented big guy in the county,” Greninger said. “He will be a tough match-up for some of the smaller teams.”
Another key returnee for the Jaguars is senior point guard and team captain Jaden Ruybalid, one of the top defenders in the league. He’ll be joined by senior back court mate and captain Billy Boyle, the team’s best perimeter shooter. Sophomore guard Tyler McBratney, a late-season call-up last year, is another key player to watch.
Rounding out the list of returning players are junior forwards Gabe Avila and Carter Daniel and senior forward Dante Mendoza.
First-year varsity players are seniors Joey Evans, Aryan Charaniya, and juniors Will Cooledge, Mason Beeler, Ethan Lane, Elijah Sanders and Riley Nagle.
Assisting Greninger are varsity coaches Michael Bauman and Tyler Schuster, JV coach Alan Lutje and freshman coach Trevor Johnson.
The NBL Oak Division figures to be loaded from top to bottom again this season, with defending champion Cardinal Newman, Montgomery and Piner the teams to beat.
“We’re confident we can crack the top four of league,” Greninger said. “Cardinal Newman and Montgomery are always talented, but Piner might have the best team. Santa Rosa lost a bunch of key players, but their coach always has them playing above their limits, and Analy was a young team last year like us, and should be better this year.”
The Jaguars will host San Rafael on Nov. 20 (after press time) and entertain Petaluma next Tuesday, Nov. 26 in the annual Foundation Game (7 p.m.). Preseason tournaments include McKinleyville (Dec. 5-7), Rose City (Dec. 12-14) and Windsor (Dec. 26-28).
