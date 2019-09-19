Windsor to visit Montgomery Friday in pre-league grid finale
The varsity football Jaguars logged their most dominant outing of the 2019 campaign on Friday, easily dispatching visiting Santa Rosa, 67-12.
The Jags used a balanced attack to rack up 464 yards in total offense, including 186 rushing yards from running back Lorenzo Leon. The durable senior was nearly unstoppable, scoring five touchdowns on the best night of his three-year varsity career.
The win pushed Windsor’s season record to 3-1, while Santa Rosa fell to 0-4.
“The thing I’m most proud of is that we played as a team the whole game,” head coach Brad Stibi said. “Everyone contributed to the win.”
The Jags will close out the pre-league schedule this Friday, Sept. 20 when they visit Montgomery in a 7 p.m. varsity kickoff.
The Vikings (0-4) are looking for their first win following a 32-7 loss to Eureka on Friday.
“Montgomery has played some tough teams and their record doesn’t reflect the team they are,” Stibi noted.
Ground game keys win
The Jaguars wasted no time in attacking against Santa Rosa, establishing control of the line of scrimmage from the opening whistle. Quarterback Billy Boyle directed an early drive highlighted by big runs and a two-yard scoring plunge from Leon. The Jags added on with a safety due to a botched snap on a Santa Rosa punt and cashed in on the following drive with another short burst from Leon to make it 16-0 at the end of one.
The carnage continued early in the second period when a Jeremiah Pignataro interception led to a 10-yard scoring pass from Boyle to receiver Landen Estrela. Leon found pay-dirt on Windsor’s next possession on a 20-yard touchdown scamper for a 30-0 advantage. The Panthers got on the board with a short scoring pass, but the Jags answered with a scoring strike from Boyle to Nico Contreras to grab a 37-6 halftime cushion.
Windsor emptied its bench after intermission, but there was little drop-off in production. The Jags found pay-dirt on another pair of Leon touchdowns (rushing and receiving), a long scoring pass to E.Z. Woodard and a scoring dive from back-up quarterback Chase Vehmeyer en route to a 67-12 rout.
Boyle had a solid night under center with four completions on nine pass attempts for 126 yards and three touchdowns, while running for 16 yards. Vehmeyer (2-4, 79 yards passing, TD) also played well. Leon (22-186, 4 TDs) led all rushers. Other top ground gainers included Justin Campbell (2-19 yards), Joey Skinner (2-18 yards), Pignataro (3-15 yards), Vehmeyer (2-5 yards, TD).
Leading receivers were Contreras (5-82 yards, TD), Woodard (1-65 yards, TD), Leon (1- 31 yards, TD), Estrela (3-23 yards, TD) and Trent Matthews (1-5 yards). Otis Cain was a perfect 9 for 9 on point after kicks.
Leading defenders were Nico Zamora (4 tackles, 3 assists), Oscar Mayorga (4, 2), Julian Pell (4, 1), Pignataro (3, 2, INT), Gianni Domenichelli (3, 1), Lucas Fowler (3, 1), Zak Keith (3 tackles), Campbell (2 tackles), Gabe Avilla (1, 2), Estrela (1, 1, INT), Brent Brauninger (1, 1, sack), Jacob Thrall (1, 1), Keaton Vail (1, 1), Skinner (1, 1), Kaleb Torres (1 tackle), Arnie Meineke (1 tackle) and Grant Huls (INT).
