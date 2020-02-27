Silva, Fredrickson, Perez and Torres stamp tickets to state meet
The Windsor High School wrestling program made school history at the North Coast Section Tournaments on Feb. 21 and 22, with the boys and girls teams combining to qualify four wrestlers to the CIF State Championships.
Hosted by James Logan High School in Union City, the NCS boys competition was a battle for a top three finish in each weight class, good for advancement to the CIF State Championships at Mechanic’s Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 27-29.
Windsor senior and No. 1 NCS seed Trent Silva etched his name in the WHS history books by capturing a school record third straight NCS title, this one in the 172-pound division, to earn a third consecutive trip to state.
Also punching his ticket to state was 108-pound junior Jon Fredrickson, capturing third place overall. Fredrickson, whose older brother Blake earned a fifth place state medal last year, entered the NCS meet as the No. 4 seed but scored a pin in his last match to earn a trip to Bakersfield.
Other Windsor wrestlers logging strong NCS performances were 115-pound sophomore Domonic Mertens (2-2), 140-pound freshman Kaeden Timmons (2-2) and 154-pound sophomore Israel Higareda (2-2).
Ladies claim NCS medals
The Lady Jags were not to be upstaged at the NCS Girls Wrestling Championships at Albany High School on Feb. 21 and 22, with seven athletes garnering top eight medals, including two state qualifiers. The ladies placed ninth as a team with a total of 94 points.
Leading the way for Windsor was 108-pound sophomore Carmen Perez, who captured first place to qualify for her second straight state appearance. Perez scored a one-point takedown with five seconds left in her finals match to claim a 2-1 win over Marisol Rodriguez of James Logan High School for her first NCS title.
Also claiming a top four medal was 162-pound freshman Jolette Torres, who placed fourth to earn her first trip to state. Torres is just the second Windsor freshman to qualify to state.
Other NCS medalists included 152-pound sophomore Savannah Burger (6th place), 118-pound Arianna Dixon (8th place), 237-pound sophomore Rebekkah Westmoreland (8th place), 191-pound Maribel Apineru (8th place) and 145-pound Ellery Charleton (8th place).
The CIF Girls State Wrestling meet will also be held at Mechanic’s Bank Arena in Bakersfield on Feb. 27-29.
