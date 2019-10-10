Ladies off to best start in years
The Windsor girls tennis team continued to make its presence felt on the high school circuit last week, posting impressive victories over Montgomery and Analy.
The wins kept the Jaguars tied atop the NBL standings at 3-0, pending the outcome of an Oct. 8 (after press time) clash with Cardinal Newman.
“We’re looking to see how we fare against Newman this week,” Jag’s coach Anna Kohtz reported. “We’re a solid team so I think it should be competitive for sure. At this point, beating (league favorite) Maria Carrillo is not an option this year.”
Notching singles wins over Montgomery were Bella Fogal, Grace Nusair, Sorrelle D’Agosta and Annie Gugel. The doubles teams of Emily Mounts/Emma Wallace, Sophia Arenales/Lauren Fields and Nanette Nguyen/Gabi Vail completed a clean sweep over the Vikings.
Scoring singles victories over Analy was Sorrelle D’Agosta and Pri Pri Matthew (by default), while doubles winners were Mounts/Gugel, Wallace/Nguyen and Vail/Cesnaria Gonsalves.
Below are the complete results from last week’s matches.
Windsor 7, Montgomery 0 (Oct. 1 at Windsor)
Singles: Bella Fogal (W) d. Maddie Whitestine 6-0, 6-0; Grace Nusair (W) d. Lily Abraha 6-3, 6-1; Sorrelle D'Agosta (W) d. Sierra Tyler 6-0, 6-1; Annie Gugel (W) d. Lulu Devoulin 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Emily Mounts-Emma Wallace (W) d. Angelica Achacon-Emily Mondragon 6-2, 6-3; Sophia Arenales-Lauren Fields (W) d. Ari Molteni-Sophia Rohlapp 6-0, 6-1; Nanette Nguyen-Gabi Vail (W) d. Alex Del Rosario-Lily Matalon 6-2, 6-2.
Windsor 5, Analy 2 (Oct. 3 at Windsor)
Singles: Ava Whitestien (A) d. Bella Fogal 6-4, 6-4; Kelsea Braga (A) d. Grace Nusair 6-4, 7-6 (5); Sorrelle D'Agosta (W) d. Charlotte Casty 6-0, 6-3; Pri Pri Matthew (W) default;
Doubles: Emily Mounts-Annie Gugel (W) d. Savannah Hankins-Emi Baumgardner 6-2, 6-3; Emma Wallace-Nanette Nguyen (W) d. Celia Goldstien-Nora Rowser 6-0, 6-0; Gabi Vail-Cesaria Gonsalves (W) d. Maddy Hullette-Linnea Lofchi 6-0, 6-2.
NBL records: Windsor 3-0, Analy 0-3
