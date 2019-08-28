Excitement is high with the return of Windsor High School girls tennis this fall, as the Jaguars prep for what is expected to be a competitive season.
Head coach Anna Kohtz returns to lead a veteran laden squad that is both talented and experienced, a team that may be the most well-balanced in years.
“We currently have 16 girls on this year’s roster and eight of those are returning players,” Kohtz reported. “We’re hoping to be in the middle to top half of the North Bay League Oak Division.”
The Jags will be led by returning senior singles players Bella Fogal and Sorrelle D’Agosta, along with senior doubles standout Grace Nusair, who’s coming back from an injury. Other returnees are juniors Emily Mounts and Annie Gugel, who are vying for the fourth singles slot, and juniorsEmma Wallace and Hanne Walton. Returning sophomores looking to bolster the doubles teams are Sophia Arenales and Priyanna Matthew.
The Jaguars will have an infusion of new varsity talent, led by senior transfer Ocyrahadies Delgado, a former standout at the North Bay Met Academy.
“I’m very excited about this because while there are students from the academy in other WHS sports, this is the first tennis player to join either the boys or girls tennis teams,” Kohtz noted. “Very exciting.”
Other first year varsity players include freshmen Lauren Fields, Nanette Nguyen, Cesaria Gonsalves and Gabi Vail.
“These players join us with solid tennis skills to add to our doubles prowess,” Kohtz said. “New sophomores Bella Clark, Natalia Martinez and Diana Garcia, and freshman Elizabeth Azevedo join our building team as beginners.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.