Windsor hoping for strong finish to earn playoff spot
The Jaguars are sitting squarely on the bubble for North Coast Section volleyball playoff consideration entering the final stretch of North Bay League play, looking to close out the regular season with a flourish against a couple of tough opponents.
At press time Windsor (4-4, 14-10) was preparing to finish up NBL play with road and home matches against the top two league teams, beginning with an Oct. 22 visit to first place Cardinal Newman. The Jags will close it out at home on Thursday, Oct. 24 on Senior Night against second place Maria Carrillo (6 p.m.).
The final home match will also hold special significance for the program, representing the last regular season outing for 15-year Windsor coach Rich Schwarz, who recently announced his decision to step down.
Jags fall to Vikings, Tigers
Windsor is coming off a tough stretch in the league schedule, beginning with an Oct. 15 visit to Montgomery. The Jaguars had handed the Vikings a five-set loss in their last meeting, but this one would go to Montgomery in a four-game loss; 25-20, 15-25, 15-25, 23-25.
“We made too many hitting and serving errors to compete against a solid team,” Schwarz said. “Sometimes you have to give the other team credit for how well they played too.”
Turning in standout efforts for the Jags were libero Izzy Earl (26 digs), right side hitter Pauline Woodard (7 kills) and middle hitter Sofia Lopez (8 kills, 3 blocks). Madison Omiotek chipped in an outstanding serving and defensive performance.
The Jags traveled to Analy on Oct. 24, engaging the Tigers in another five-set thriller before finally succumbing; 21-25, 25-21, 25-21, 19-25, 12-15.
“This is the type of match you look at afterwards and try to figure out how you lost,” Schwarz noted. “Even though we were without our starting right-side hitter (Pauline Woodard) and outside hitter (Madison Weber) who were out with injuries, we had our best statistical night of the year.”
Statistical leaders for Windsor were Earl (career high 43 digs, 12 service points), outside hitter Annika Todd (career high 18 kills), Hannah Dyer (16 kills, 34 assists), setter Kaitlyn Curry (20 assists, 30 digs) and defensive specialist Faith St. Amant (33 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.