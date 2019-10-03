Windsor will host Analy on Friday in Homecoming Game
The varsity football Jaguars are primed and ready to open the North Bay League Oak Division football schedule this Friday, Oct. 4 when they host the Analy Tigers in the annual Homecoming Game.
Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
The Jaguars (4-1) are fresh off a bye in the schedule following a strong preseason, having defeated Montgomery, 27-0 in their last outing on Sept. 20.
“We’re excited about our start but we fell just short of our team goal at this point of the season,” head coach Brad Stibi said. “I’d like to see us start faster and be able to control the game on both sides of the ball.”
The Tigers have stumbled to a 1-4 preseason record, including a 41-0 loss to Piner in their last outing. Despite the Tigers’ struggles, there won’t be any complacency on the Windsor sideline.
“Analy is coming off some tough losses and they obviously want to start fresh in league,” Stibi noted. “I expect them to play us tough.”
The Jaguars have established a strong running game through the first half of the season, led by outstanding play from the offensive line and running back Lorenzo Leon. The senior back has already amassed 583 yards rushing on 100 carries and six touchdowns, while adding 12 receptions for 117 yards and a score through the air. Other top offensive players have been senior quarterback Billy Boyle (45-94, 754 yards passing, 11 TDs), senior running back Jeremiah Pignataro (32-243 yards rushing, 2 TDs), junior receiver Nico
Contreras (20-399 yards,6 TDs), senior receiver Landen Estrela (19-132 yards, 3 TDs), junior receiver Trent Matthews (5-39 yards) and senior receiver Jake Sievers (3-27 yards, TD). Senior kicker Otis Cain has been stellar, nailing 20 of 21 point after boots while converting three of five field goals with a long of 45 yards.
The Windsor defensive unit has been equally strong, led by top defenders Pignataro (39 tackles, 1 sack, 1 INT), Nico Zamora (35 tackles, FR), Oscar Mayorga (34 tackles, 6 sacks), Julian Pell (27 tackles, 2 sacks), Leon (26 tackles), Gianni Domenichelli (26 tackles), Estrela (24 tackles, 4 INTs, FR) and Contreras (10 tackles, 2 INTs).
