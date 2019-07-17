Windsor ends rigorous off-season on high note
The Jaguars put a nice cap on a productive off-season basketball program on July 13 and 14 at the annual Windsor Summer Shootout Tournament, defeating Petaluma in Sunday’s title game to claim first place.
Windsor fielded two teams in the tourney, including a varsity squad (Windsor 1) and another (Windsor 2) comprised mostly of underclassmen.
Other participating schools included Petaluma, Montgomery, Analy, Cloverdale, San Rafael, Roseland Prep and Maria Carrillo.
Windsor 1 turned in a great showing, rebounding from a one-point loss to Montgomery in the opener by reeling off four straight wins, including impressive victories over Marin Catholic (45-44) and Petaluma in the championship game, 48-38.
The win over Marin Catholic was particularly impressive, with the Jags clawing back from an 18-point deficit to pull out a one-point victory.
“Our final game against Petaluma capped off a great weekend,” head coach Jared Greninger said, while putting the tournament in perspective. “We don’t judge our summer success by wins and losses, but it was nice to have some success against quality teams.”
Senior center Christian Jernigan continued to shine in what has been an impressive off-season, leading his team in scoring and rebounding.
Other standouts included senior guards Billy Boyle and Jaden Ruybalid, seniors Dante Mendoza, Joey Evans and Luke Kraft, sophomore Tyler McBratney and juniors Will Coolidge, Mason Beeler, Carter Daniel, Gabe Avila, Ethan Lane, Aidan Mullins, Riley Nagle and Patrick Pring.
“Our seniors played very well together,” Greninger noted. “This group has played a lot of games together dating back to their middle school and (Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Youth Organization basketball) days, and I look forward to coaching them in what looks to be a promising senior season.”
Although the Windsor 2 squad was winless for the tournament, it proved a great opportunity for many of the underclassmen to get their first taste of varsity level competition. A few players pulled double duty, including Avila and Lane.
“Although they were unable win a game, they did stay within 10 points in most of their games,” Greninger reported. “Junior Ethan Lane took command of the scoring effort for the Windsor 2 team, and I was very impressed with his hard work and leadership.”
The Windsor 2 squad also included freshmen Finn Grace, Seth Zayner, Ben Geist, sophomores Danny Nevarez, Anton Stetson, Max Pietrok and DeAndre Martinbor, and juniors Gabe Avila, Ethan Lane, Aiden Mullins, Riley Nagle and Patrick Pring.
The Shootout tourney highlighted a busy summer schedule, which featured some 40 games being played in both tournament and Santa Rosa Junior College league action.
The Jags will get a short break during the month of August but resume off-season work in September.
