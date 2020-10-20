Windsor High School is joining a growing trend during the most challenging year in modern history, with plans to live-stream nearly all home sporting events once the fall seasons gets underway in January.
Football, along with indoor sports such as volleyball and basketball will be streamed live online on the NFHS network, a website that has been around for years but is gaining popularity due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is exciting news,” Windsor Athletic Director Jamie Williams said. “Our district approved the purchase of installing two Pixellot cameras to allow live–streaming events at both our stadium and big gym.”
While the California Interscholastic Federation has announced the start of official fall practices to begin in December, California high schools will need the go-ahead from both state and local health officials to move forward. A very real possibility may be to allow games to be played while banning fans from attendance.
Although much still has to be worked out, streaming sporting events live on the internet is one way for fans to support their teams from the safety and comfort of their living rooms.
“Look for more details on this and how to subscribe to our Windsor home events in the future using the NFHS network,” Williams said.
