Girls basketball
The Lady Jaguars continued a rough start to the North Bay League hoops campaign, falling to Santa Rosa (31-29) and Montgomery (53-28) in the opening week of play.
On Saturday, Windsor extended its losing skid to four games with a 51-40 non-league setback at Half Moon Bay.
The Jags (0-3, 3-14) will be looking to right the ship when they host Analy on Jan. 15, followed by a Tuesday, Jan. 21 clash with visiting Ukiah. Game times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
Windsor played host to Santa Rosa in a Jan. 8 tilt, holding the Panthers to eight points in the first half to lead 19-8 at the break. The Jaguars went cold after intermission, as the visitors chipped away at the deficit. The game hung in the balance with time winding down, but a couple of costly turnovers would sink Windsor as the Panthers pulled out a 31-29 victory.
Pacing the offensive attack was Sophia Romero (12 points).
The Jaguars had just seven players available for the Jan. 10 trip to Montgomery, and the Vikings exploited that lack of depth in cruising to a 53-28 rout. Meredith Gilbertson had a big game for Windsor with 23 points.
The ladies finished the stretch with a Jan. 11 non-league visit to Half Moon Bay, spotting the Cougars a 30-18 halftime lead. The teams played on even terms in the final two periods but the Jags would fall, 51-40. Gilbertson paced the offense with 13 points and nine rebounds, while Grace Boyle (10 points) and Nataleigh Johnson (9 points) also played well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.