High school girls basketball
It may have longer than expected, but all was forgiven on Jan. 23 when the Lady Jaguars scored their first North Bay League basketball victory in a 35-32 thriller at Santa Rosa.
The win, coupled with a 45-38 loss to visiting Ukiah two nights earlier, pushed Windsor’s NBL record to 1-5 and 4-16 on the season.
This week, the ladies will resume league play on Jan. 28 (after press time) against Montgomery, followed by a Thursday, Jan. 30 date with visiting Analy (Senior Night). Tip-off times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Jags notch win
Windsor came out ice cold in the Jan. 21 home tilt with Ukiah, as the Wildcats took charge early to grab a 22-12 advantage at the half. The Jaguars played the ‘Cats on even terms after intermission but Ukiah held on for a 45-38 win.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well,” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua said. “Ukiah’s size killed us inside.”
Sophomore center Meredith Gilbertson led the way with 12 points, while sophomore guard Grace Boyle chipped in 10. Senior forward Riley West returned to the lineup from an injury to score six points for the Jags.
The Jaguars had revenge on their minds two nights later at Santa Rosa, having dropped a 31-29 heartbreaker to the Panthers in their first meet two weeks earlier. Windsor would not be denied this time around, holding the Panthers to four points in the opening frame en route to a 16-12 halftime lead. The Jags opened up a 10-point lead in the third quarter and held off a Panther rally in the final period to escape with a 35-32 victory.
Gilbertson paced the attack with 14 points, while other top scorers included Pauline Woodard (7 points, 8 rebounds), Nataleigh Johnson (7 points).
