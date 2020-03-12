The Lady Jaguars didn’t take long to notch their first win of the 2020 softball campaign, scoring an 11-1 victory over Piner in a pre-league tilt on March 5.
The game was one of two outings for the Jags in their first full week of action, beginning the stretch with a 9-1 loss to Casa Grande two days earlier.
Windsor (1-2) will resume preseason action on March 9 (after press time) against Sonoma Valley, before traveling to Napa (March 10) and home versus Redwood (Thursday, March 12). All games start at 4 p.m.
Jags gain split
Windsor played host to Casa Grande in the home opener on March 3, but the Gauchos spoiled the party with three runs in the first and two in the third to take command. Starting pitcher Savannah Cordova (4 IP, 8 hits, 5 runs, 1 K) took the loss while freshman Zoe Finney (3 IP, 5 hits, 4 runs, 1 K) looked good in relief. Top hitters were Riley (Zwetsloot (2 for 4, run), Cordova (1 for 4, RBI), Adriana Novak (1 for 2, 2B) and Kelly Tagnolli (1 for 3, 2B).
It was all Jags in the March 5 clash with visiting Piner, busting open a tie game with three runs in the second, adding two in the third and three more in the fourth en route to an 11-1 rout in six innings.
“The bats came alive in this game and we had a couple girls get multiple hits,” WHS coach Charlie Johnson said. “We got to see our senior Kasandra Jaramillo, (who normally plays catcher), pitch a complete game.”
Making her first start, Jaramillo tossed six innings of four-hit ball while yielding one run and striking out four to earn the win. Top hitters were Jaramillo (2 for 4, RBI), Zwetsloot (2 for 3, 3runs, 2 RBI), Averie Gherett (2 for 4, 2 runs), Zoe Finney (1 for 2, RBI), Nataleigh Johnson (1 for 2, run), Gracie Hernandez (1 for 4, 2B, 2 runs, RBI) and Nalani Silva (1 for 4, 2 runs, RBI).
“It was a good team win,” Johnson noted. “We tell the team all the time that everyone has a job and everyone will need to contribute to win ballgames.”
JV notch win
The WHS JV squad (1-2) claimed its first win of the season on March 6, defeating Cloverdale 18-8. Tatiyana Fa’agata pitched well to earn the victory.
