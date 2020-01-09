Windsor will host Santa Rosa on Jan. 8 in key NBL match-up
Things have not come easily for the Lady Jags in the first month of the varsity basketball season, but after an injury-plagued 3-11start (0-1 in league), the team is hopeful that there are plenty of North Bay League wins in store.
This week, Windsor will resume NBL action on Wednesday, Jan. 8 against visiting Santa Rosa, followed by a Friday, Jan. 10 trip to Montgomery. Start times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7:30 p.m.
“If we can get some players back (from injury) we might be able to compete for third or fourth place in league,” WHS coach Joe Passalacqua said. “Cardinal Newman is at the top and Montgomery is second best.”
Windsor opened the NBL Oak Division campaign on Dec. 21 at perennial power Cardinal Newman, proving no match for the Cardinals in a 77-16 rout. Sophia Romero led the way with 12 points and Meredith Gilbertson chipped in four for the Jags.
Windsor had just seven players available when they took on Piedmont in the Cardinal Newman Showcase Tournament on Jan. 3, falling to the Highlanders, 62-21. Meredith Gilbertson led the offense with 10 points, while Grace Boyle chipped in eight points.
“We were just outmanned and out-marched,” Passalacqua noted. “That’s been our story for most of the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.