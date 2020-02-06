The Lady Jaguars will close out a challenging North Bay League basketball campaign this week, hoping to end the season on a winning note.
Windsor (1-7, 4-19) is coming off a busy stretch on the hard-court, following up a pair of NBL losses to Montgomery (49-29) and Analy (51-49) with a 46-37 non-league setback to Campolindo.
The ladies will wrap up the 2019-2020 season with upcoming road dates against Cardinal Newman (Feb. 4) and Ukiah (Feb. 6). Start times for the JV and varsity are 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Windsor opened a grueling stretch against visiting Montgomery on Jan. 28, digging a 12-3 hole in the first quarter to trail 26-13 at the half. The offensive woes continued through the final two periods en route to a 49-29 loss. Riley West led the way with eight points and nine rebounds, while Meredith Gilbertson also chipped in eight points for the Jaguars.
The Jaguars celebrated Senior Night in their Jan. 30 tilt with Analy, paying tribute to graduating veterans West, Pauline Woodard, Andrea Meza and Sophia Romero in a pre-game ceremony.
The game did not disappoint, with the teams engaging in a see-saw battle that would go down to the wire. Trailing 31-22 at the half, the Jaguars clawed back with an 18-7 surge in the third quarter to take a brief, 40-38 lead. The Jags held a 49-45 lead in the final period, but the Tigers would go to the free throw line 13 times in the fourth quarter to pull out a 51-49 victory. Leading scorers included Gilbertson (13 points, 13 boards), West (12 points, 8 rebounds) and Grace Boyle (10 points).
Windsor closed out the week on Feb. 1 against Campolindo, climbing out of a 12-point halftime deficit to knot the contest at 31-all in the fourth quarter. The Jags went cold in the final four minutes as the Cougars pulled away for a 46-37 win.
“The ball just wouldn’t fall for us (in the fourth quarter),” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua said. “It was a good effort by the girls.”
Gilbertson led the attack with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Other top contributors were West (9 points) and Boyle (8 points).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.