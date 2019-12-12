Ladies host annual Windsor Tournament on Dec. 12-14
Local fans can get a taste of some good high school girls basketball this week when the Lady Jaguars host the annual Windsor Tournament on Dec. 12-14.
The Jaguars (0-4) will open the tourney on Thursday, Dec. 12 in an 8:30 p.m. tip-off against McKinleyville.
Windsor opened the season on Dec. 3 with a 47-33 loss at Cloverdale, with 22 turnovers the main culprit in sabotaging an otherwise good effort. Pacing the attack were Grace Boyle (11 points) and Sophia Romero (6 points, 10 rebounds).
On Thursday, the Jags hit the road for the tough Marin Catholic Tournament, opening up with a 64-28 loss to the host Wildcats. Nataleigh Johnson came off the Windsor bench to score six points.
“They were simply too good for us, pressuring us into 30 turnovers,” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua reported.
Windsor met Central High from Fresno in Friday’s consolation bracket, as the Grizzlies reeled off an 18-2 second quarter run en route to a 61-32 rout. Romero led the way with seven points and nine rebounds.
The Jaguars squared off with Cordova of Sacramento in Saturday’s getaway game, with turnovers (32) continuing to plague the team in a 55-41 loss. Abby Baribeau led the way with nine points while Meredith Gilbertson chipped in four points and 12 rebounds.
“It was a tough week for us with some key injuries,” Passalacqua noted. “Although we have four seniors we’re still a young team based on playing experience. The tough competition will hopefully make us better.”
