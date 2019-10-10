The Windsor High School girls golf team will wrap up the North Bay League regular season schedule on Oct. 10, when they visit the Northwood Golf Club to take on El Molino. The match starts at 3:30 p.m.
The Jaguars improved to 4-3 in league and 6-3 overall with a pair of wins last week, beginning with a team score of 273 at the Healdsburg Golf Club at Tayman Park. The Greyhounds failed to field the minimum number of five players to score in the match. Alana Stadum took low scoring honors for Windsor, firing a team-best 48. Other individual scorers included Roisin Averill (50), Lauren Runft (51), Elka Piotter (61) and Ashlee Crowley (68).
The Jaguars notched another win over a shorthanded Montgomery squad on Oct. 2, posting an aggregate score of 283. Individual scorers were Runft (50), Stadum (52), Averill (59), Piotter (60) and Anna Whitley (62).
“We’re hoping to have Alana, Roisin and Lauren qualify for the NBL League tournament on Oct. 14 at Rooster Run,” WHS coach Joe Stadum reported. “We won't know until the league regular season is complete this week.”
