The Windsor High School girls golf team got off to a solid start to the North Bay League season, recording one win in three outings to push their record to 1-2.
The Jaguars opened the schedule against Cardinal Newman at Fountaingrove’s golf course on Sept. 10, shooting an aggregate team score of 299 to fall to the Cardinals. Roisin Averill led the Windsor scoring with a round of 56, while other scorers included Lauren Runft (58), Alana Stadum (59), Ashlee Crowley (62), Elka Piotter (64) and Olivia Dyche (66).
The Jags posted their first league win two days later at the Windsor Golf Club, firing a team score of 285 to defeat visiting Healdsburg. Individual scorers for the Jags were Stadum (50), Averill (54), Dyche (57), Piotter (62), Runft (62) and Sierra Huber (65).
Windsor squared off with Montgomery at Bennett Valley Golf Club on Sept. 17, shooting a team score of 276 to fall to the Vikings. Stadum led the scoring with an outstanding round of 49. Other individual scorers included Averill (52), Runft (53), Piotter (59) and Anna Whitely (63).
