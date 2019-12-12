The Windsor girls wrestling team continued to make its presence felt on the preseason tournament circuit, boasting four medalists en route to a 12th place team finish at the Folsom Invitational Tournament on Nov. 30.
The tournament was a showcase of high school talent, with some 45 participating schools and an estimated 300 female athletes.
"We go to these big tournaments so our wrestlers don’t feel mentally overwhelmed, if they have the opportunity to wrestle at NCS or State,” WHS coach Rich Dixon said.
Leading the way for the Lady Jaguars was 111-pound sophomore Carmen Perez, who went 3-0 (with three pins) before dropping a match to highly regarded L. Avalos of Pittman High School in the finals to settle for second place.
Sophomore Savannah Burger (160 pounds) posted a 3-2 mark to place fourth overall, while freshman Jollette Torres (170) dropped her first round match to make her way through the consolation rounds to eventually place third.
Sophomore Rebekkah Westmoreland (235) recorded a first round pin and later added two more wins to earn a fifth place medal.
Other competing athletes for the Jags were 121-pound sophomore Arianna Dixon (1-2) and 131-pound junior Maxine DeMars (1-2).
Next up for Windsor is the Roger Briones Tournament in San Leandro on Saturday, Dec. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.